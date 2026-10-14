Several developments coming out of the October 13 episode of WWE NXT on The CW have set the stage for Halloween Havoc on October 31, as well as next week’s show.

Tony D’Angelo defeated Myles Borne in the main event to earn a shot at Grayson Waller’s NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc. The finish saw Borne distracted by a cameraman standing on the ring apron, allowing D’Angelo to capitalize and pick up the victory.

After the match, the cameraman revealed himself as Tavion Heights, who attacked Borne and powerbombed him through the announce table. The attack came after Borne previously injured Heights’ ankle during a backstage assault in September.

Elsewhere, Kendal Grey made her return after being medically cleared from a right ear injury suffered during an NXT Underground match against Lola Vice. Grey appeared during a backstage conversation involving Wren Sinclair and Myles Borne, offering her support to Sinclair ahead of her NXT Women’s Championship match against Kelani Jordan at Halloween Havoc.

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic also continued, with NXT Tag Team Champions Vanity Project (Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes) defeating Mini Vikingo and Chazz “Starboy” Hall, while Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno defeated Fraxiom. The two winning teams will now meet in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Danhausen was confirmed as the official host of Halloween Havoc after NXT General Manager Robert Stone discovered a mysterious note threatening to curse him unless its author was given the hosting duties.

Shawn Michaels later confirmed the announcement on social media, writing, “Hey Mr. Stone, let’s get this sorted out… I’m not looking to get cursed. Danhausen at Halloween Havoc… what the heck are we getting ourselves into?”

Finally, Cruz Montana and Dion Lennox will square off on next week’s NXT following another backstage confrontation that saw Lennox attack Montana and use his phone to call his mother.

The following matches are advertised for the October 20 episode of WWE NXT on The CW:

* Cruz Montana vs. Dion Lennox

* Wagner Brothers vs. BirthRight (Dusty Classic)

* Creed Brothers vs. Hank & Tank (Dusty Classic)

* Vanity Project vs. E.K. Prosper, Mini Vikingo & Chazz “Starboy” Hall

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