– Aaron Rourke is the new WWE EVOLVE Champion. Rourke defeated Jackson Drake on this week’s edition of WWE EVOLVE on Tubi TV, which is available for viewing now. With the win, Rourke became the new men’s WWE EVOLVE Champion.

– For the WWE Raw show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on March 30, WWE is advertising Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, Logan Paul, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.

– WWE will also run The Infosys Theater within MSG on March 31 for NXT with NXT Champion Joe Hendry, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, NXT North American Champion Myles Borne, NXT Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley, NXT Tag Team Champions Vanity Project, Sol Ruca, Ricky Saints, Jaida Parker, and Tony D’Angelo advertised.

– Disney+ issued the following: