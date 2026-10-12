– The auction by podcast host Conrad Thompson for the iconic WWE Intercontinental Championship title belt from the late-1980s and early 1990s, most famously contested for by “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat at WrestleMania 3 in 1987, is up to $110,000 as of October 12. For more information on the auction, including how to place your own bid on the rare item, visit WrestleManiaBelt.com.

– Drew McIntyre was in Los Angeles, California last week doing media appearances to promote the first-ever WWE micro-drama, ‘Agent of Shadows.’ The debut WWE x ReelShort special is scheduled to debut on Friday, October 23, and features McIntyre, along with Joe Hendry, Jacob Fatu, Royce Keys, Booker T, Michael Hayes, Nikkita Lyons, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. The official trailer for the special premiered during WWE Money In The Bank 2026. You can check it out by clicking here.

– John Cena is scheduled to appear at the annual Rhode Island Comic Con on Sunday, November 8, at the Amica Mutual Pavilion and Rhode Island Convention Center. For tickets and other information on the event and John Cena’s appearance, visit RIComicCon.com.

THE CHAMP IS HERE and you CAN see him!

Please welcome JOHN CENA to @The_AMPPVD and @RIConvention!

A 17-time WWE World Champion, Hollywood superstar, and the man behind Peacemaker, John Cena has become one of the biggest names in sports entertainment and beyond, with unforgettable roles in The Suicide Squad, Fast X, Bumblebee, the upcoming Matchbox: the Movie and more!

JOHN CENA WILL BE APPEARING SUNDAY ONLY! Don’t miss your chance to meet the legend himself at Rhode Island Comic Con! Get your tickets now at https://t.co/c1q6njMq8v!

#RICC2026 #JohnCena #WWE #Peacemaker #TheChampIsHere — Rhode Island Comic Con (@ricomiccon) October 9, 2026

– WWE has released a special ‘Road To’ video compilation on their official YouTube channel to promote the main event for the October 12 episode of WWE Raw in Bossier City, LA. The match features The Usos and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline squaring off against Royce Keys and OTM of The 946 in six-man tag-team action. The 10/12 WWE Raw on Netflix show is also advertised to feature Chad Gable vs. Rey Fenix for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Rey Mysterio vs. Big Cass, a medical update on Je’Von Evans, as well as an appearance by the newly crowned WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.