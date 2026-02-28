– WWE ran the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY. on Friday night for the WWE Elimination Chamber “go-home” show. As noted, the show kicked off with Jey Uso being attacked. Throughout the evening, Jacob Fatu and Logan Paul made cases for being his replacement, leading to a match between the two in the main event to determine who will fill the spot. By the end of the show, we got our answer. Logan Paul will fill Uso’s spot, competing against Cody Rhodes, Trick Williams, Randy Orton, Je’Von Evans and LA Knight in the 2026 Men’s Elimination Chamber match. The finish of the bout saw another mystery masked man run in, only to get unmasked and be revealed as a nobody (see photo below). Drew McIntyre laid out Fatu, leading to Paul getting the win.

– The mystery crate appeared for the second week in a row on SmackDown, after appearing on Raw two weeks in a row. The crate was in the background for another R-Truth comedy segment on the final show before it will be opened at Elimination Chamber by Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis. There is a potential spoiler out there regarding who it might be.

– As noted, The Irresistible Forces captured the women’s tag-team titles on the show, defeating former champions Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. It was announced after their win that they will celebrate their title victory on next week’s show in “the biggest and baddest way possible.” Nick Aldis also claimed next week’s SmackDown we will find out who are the number one contenders for the WWE Tag-Team Championships held by The MFT’s.

– After appearing at the recent TNA No Surrender show in Nashville, TN. earlier this month, Jelly Roll turned up at another Tennessee-hosted wrestling event this week, as he made a cameo appearance in the crowd during the 2/27 SmackDown in Louisville (see photo below).