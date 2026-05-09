– Comedian and actor Kevin Nealon joked about John Cena on social media this week. On Friday, the SNL alum surfaced via social media to write about booking John Cena for his podcast, using his “You Can’t See Me” catchphrase to set up a punchline most will see coming a mile away. “It’s the right time to share this. Earlier this year I thought I was losing my eyesight,” Nealon wrote. “I was talking with Bradley, who I write and produce with, and he says to me, he says, ‘We should book John Cena for our new podcast.'” Nealon continued, “I says to him I says “Who is that?” He sends me a photo. I couldn’t see him.”

It’s the right time to share this. Earlier this year I thought I was losing my eyesight. I was talking with Bradley, who I write and produce with, and he says to me, he says, “We should book John Cena for our new podcast.” I says to him I says “Who is that?” He sends me a… — Kevin Nealon (@kevin_nealon) May 8, 2026

– Sharief Ishaq, a sports reporter and anchor for WDSU-TV in New Orleans, LA. wrote about Brock Steiner on social media to promote his interview with the son of WWE Hall of Fame legend Scott Steiner and cousin of current WWE Superstar Bron Breakker. “Saints rookie WR Brock Steiner comes from a wrestling family. His dad is WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner and uncle is Hall of Famer Rick Steiner. His cousin is a superstar in WWE ,Bron Breakker. Brock talks Saints [and] pursuing wrestling after football.”

Saints rookie WR @brocksteiner comes from a wrestling family. His dad is @WWE Hall of Famer @ScottSteiner and uncle is Hall of Famer Rick Steiner. His cousin is a superstar in WWE @bronbreakkerwwe. Brock talks Saints & pursuing wrestling after football. @wdsu pic.twitter.com/2p3s7USJEr — Sharief Ishaq (@ShariefWDSU) May 8, 2026

– For those who missed the Gingerbread Man fun on Friday’s SmackDown, featured below is the video package called “Best of The Gingerbread Man,” which shows him being superimposed over famous images from WWE’s past. After the show, Danhausen ended up with The Gingerbread Man costume.