– The 2026 King of the Ring tournament got underway on WWE Raw in Turin, Italy on Monday, June 1, 2026, with Oba Femi punching his ticket to the semifinals. Femi advanced after defeating Solo Sikoa, Penta, and Carmelo Hayes in a Fatal Four-Way opening-round match. His semifinal opponent will be determined in another first-round four-way contest featuring Dominik Mysterio, Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, and Damian Priest.

– The Queen of the Ring tournament kicked off as well, and Iyo Sky was the first woman to secure a spot in the next round. Sky defeated Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Lash Legend in a four-way opening-round bout to move forward in the tournament. She will face the winner of another first-round matchup on her side of the bracket, which features Bayley, Raquel Rodriguez, Jacy Jayne, and Kiana James.

– The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will continue next Monday, June 8, on WWE Raw on Netflix with an additional pair of opening round bouts. It was announced during the 6/1 Raw in Italy that the 6/8 red brand show will feature Seth Rollins vs. Je’von Evans vs. Talla Tonga vs. Ricky Saints for the King of the Ring, as well as Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green for the Queen of the Ring.

– Another major development on the show centered around Jacob Fatu and the fallout from WWE Clash in Italy. After losing to Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat at Sunday’s premium live event, Fatu was forced to acknowledge the Original Tribal Chief as part of the stipulations. Although he arrived late to Raw, Fatu eventually appeared during the broadcast and addressed the situation. In the ring, Fatu admitted that he knew the consequences if he lost and openly acknowledged that Reigns had beaten him. Fatu dropped to one knee and officially acknowledged Reigns. The reigning Tribal Chief responded by embracing Fatu and telling him that he loved him. The segment concluded with Reigns, Fatu, and The Usos standing together as the reformed Bloodline raised “The Ones” gesture. The group remained a prominent part of the show afterward, appearing together in multiple backstage segments as WWE continued to showcase the new Bloodline alliance throughout the evening.

– A critically acclaimed showdown from AAA Noche de Los Grandes is getting another spotlight. One of the biggest talking points coming out of this past weekend’s AAA Noche de Los Grandes event was the Mask vs. Mask clash between El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) and the Original El Grande Americano (Chad Gable). The rivalry reached its conclusion on Saturday night, with Kaiser emerging victorious after a match that quickly generated praise from fans and wrestlers alike. The bout has already been labeled an instant classic by many observers, and WWE appears to be equally impressed. During Monday’s Raw from Turin, Italy, WWE announced that an encore presentation of the highly praised Mask vs. Mask encounter will stream on Netflix immediately following the conclusion of the show.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/1/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Don't miss a special ENCORE PRESENTATION of the Mask vs Mask Match from #AAANocheDeLosGrandes on @netflix IMMEDIATELY following #WWERaw! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RyCI8O3wLp — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2026

ONE OF THE BEST MATCHES YOU'LL EVER SEE 🔥 Immediately after #WWERaw on Netflix today, enjoy a SPECIAL ENCORE PRESENTATION of the legendary Mask vs. Mask match from #AAANocheDeLosGrandes 👏 pic.twitter.com/88sYrawih8 — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) June 1, 2026