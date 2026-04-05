– NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 opened with a fun crossover segment as Shawn Michaels welcomed the crowd and introduced hometown hip-hop star Sexyy Red. The two shared a quick hype segment that ended with a nostalgic DX-style sendoff—“Two words: Suck it!”

– Things took an awkward turn during the NXT Women’s Championship match, as multiple brief blackouts interrupted the broadcast. The issues were reportedly caused by a wardrobe malfunction involving Jacy Jayne during a submission spot, leading to several cuts to black as production attempted to manage the situation.

Constant blacking out during the late stages of this match due to wardrobe malfunctions.#StandAndDeliver #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/2Unb9oNXpH — (@RhodesKotaEra) April 4, 2026

– On the talent front, a new name is officially headed to NXT, as Kali Armstrong was introduced via vignette. The promo positioned her as a powerful, standout addition to the brand, noting her status as the first-ever WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion and teasing her imminent debut.

Video package for Kali Armstrong!! She’s coming to NXT. Too strong armstrong @Kali_wwe they not ready!! #standandeliver pic.twitter.com/JU18I4YToE — Seth Joseph (@SethJoseph95) April 4, 2026

– DarkState is back at full strength. Following Myles Borne retaining the North American Championship over Johnny Gargano, Dion Lennox launched a post-match attack. A later backstage segment confirmed the return of Cutler James, reuniting him with the group. Lennox also teased that DarkState has something planned for the April 7 episode of NXT, promising the faction will be front and center.

DarkState is READY to get back on the same page! pic.twitter.com/TOjAiQRMHL — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2026

– Coming out of NXT Stand & Deliver is the next episode of the weekly NXT on CW show, which airs on April 7. During the show updates were announced for the advertised lineup. Now confirmed for the 4/7 episode:

* Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame

* Lola Vice title win celebration

* Men’s WWE Speed tournament begins

* Josh Briggs vs. Keanu Carver vs. Jasper Troy

* Dion Lennox has a plan for DarkState

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.