– The road to WrestleMania 42 continued on Friday night in Raleigh, NC. with an eventful episode of WWE SmackDown, which featured Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu in a bloody brawl that both opened and closed the show. The show ended with the two falling off a scaffold while brawling. As noted, the two are expected for a match at WrestleMania 42.

– Randy Orton appeared several times on the show. After beating down Matt Cardona and calling him a “mark” and mocking his love of action figures, Orton once again snapped by show-end, attacking him once again after a talk with Jelly Roll and another conversation with a mystery man on the phone.

– Jade Cargill laid out Rhea Ripley ahead of their WWE Women’s Championship showdown at WrestleMania 42. Cargill was joined by Michin and B-Fab, who are now aligned with her.

– Advertised for the March 27 episode of WWE SmackDown next Friday night are Jelly Roll vs. Kit Wilson, Giulia vs. Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s United States Championship, as well as The Bella Twins vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss in women’s tag-team action.

– For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 3/20/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.