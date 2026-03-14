Jelly Roll had been advertised to appear on the show to reconnect with his friends Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, but he also ended up making an appearance on Miz TV alongside The Miz.

During the segment, Miz offered to take Jelly Roll under his wing as a mentor. The rapper quickly shut the idea down, however, which visibly frustrated Miz. In response, Miz claimed credit for inspiring Jelly Roll’s weight loss journey.

Things escalated from there.

Kit Wilson interrupted the segment and delivered a promo accusing Jelly Roll of being “fatphobic” due to his weight loss, arguing that he was promoting an unhealthy beauty standard. Wilson then shoved Jelly Roll, sparking a brief confrontation.

Miz attempted to calm the situation, but the moment quickly spiraled out of control. When Jelly Roll swung in an attempt to knock out Wilson, he accidentally struck Miz instead, leaving the former WWE Champion laid out.

Later in the broadcast, it was announced that Wilson will call out Jelly Roll on next week’s SmackDown. WWE also confirmed another match for the March 20 episode of SmackDown, with The Bella Twins scheduled to challenge The Irresistible Forces for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre made his presence felt again later in the show after seemingly quitting SmackDown earlier in the night.

McIntyre had walked out during the opening segment involving SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and Jacob Fatu. However, the former Undisputed WWE Champion returned late in the broadcast during the match between Trick Williams and Fatu.

McIntyre interfered in the contest, allowing Trick Williams to score the victory over Fatu.

One more message delivered.

After the match, McIntyre drilled Fatu with a Claymore Kick before leaving the ring, adding another layer to the growing tensions surrounding his storyline on SmackDown.

Later in the show, Nick Aldis announced Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu for next week.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 3/13/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.