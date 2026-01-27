– The WWE contract for Tommaso Ciampa has officially expired. The company has moved Ciampa to the alumni section on the official WWE.com website. As noted, Ciampa began promoting his new “Psycho Killer” merchandise today at ProWrestlingTees.com.

– WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and his wife, AJ Lee (AJ Mendez), appeared together on the latest installment of the popular First We Feast digital series, “Hot Ones Versus.” The official description for the 15 minute episode, which you can watch via the YouTube player embedded below, reads as follows:

AJ Mendez vs. CM Punk | Hot Ones Versus AJ Mendez and CM Punk are one of the biggest power couples in WWE history. But today, these superstar spouses will have two choices: Tell the truth, or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab. Whoever eats the most wings, loses! From judging their past looks to ranking WWE Superstars, these two will either need to be honest or go head-to-head with the Wings of Death. How well does the Second City Saint know his Chicago trivia? Who will survive a pick-up line battle? Tune in to an all-new episode of Hot Ones Versus, and see who takes home the coveted chicken wing trophy!

– Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) was hospitalized on Monday with a knee infection. He wrote via Instagram:

“Well spent the night in the hospital with an infection that came out of nowhere in my right knee. So I could use some prayers and well wishes. #ThisSucks #WhyMe #lol #painful #IGotThis #ThankYou #FeetAintFree”

– John Cena has been sharing photos of AJ Styles on his official Instagram page to pay tribute to “The Phenomenal” one in what is expected to be his final week with WWE after his career match against Gunther this Saturday at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh.

MORE RECENT NEWS: Former WWE Superstar Reveals Royalty Check Statement For Embarrassingly Low Payoff