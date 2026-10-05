– Several WWE-related appearances and events are scheduled for Money in the Bank weekend in New Orleans. “A Milli” by Lil Wayne is the official theme song for Money in the Bank 2026.

– WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart is being brought in for promotional work surrounding the event. WWE will also open its official Money in the Bank store at the Smoothie King Center this Thursday.

– Liv Morgan is scheduled to appear on ‘Hot Ones’ this Thursday.

– Oba Femi is scheduled for a meet-and-greet on Friday, October 9, from 3-5 p.m. local time at The Sazerac House in New Orleans.

– Joe Hendry will also be making an appearance Friday from 2-4 p.m. at Manning’s Sports Bar & Grill. Hendry recently released his new album, “Beyond Belief,” which features 11 tracks and runs approximately 23 minutes. The tracklist includes “Give Joe Hendry Every Single Belt,” “Tables, Ladders & Chairs,” “Fire Logan Paul,” “If I Can’t Have Joe Hendry,” “If You Don’t Love Joe Hendry,” “Going Up To SmackDown,” “Out Of Nowhere,” “Highland Cow,” “Everybody Else,” “Jingle Balls” and “NXT Year.”

– Danhausen will hold a meet-and-greet on Sunday, October 11, from noon-2 p.m. at a Walmart in Marrero, Louisiana. He will sign a provided item for the first 50 fans in attendance.

– Finally, Cody Rhodes dressed up as ‘Guile’ from the new “Street Fighter” movie takes to the streets in a new promotional digital segment dubbed, “Guile in the Wild.”