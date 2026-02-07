– Apollo Crews made his WWE television return on Friday night. The pro wrestling star appeared alongside Matt Cardona in a backstage segment on the February 6 episode of SmackDown in Charlotte, NC., where the two were standing around when Kit Wilson was reacting unkindly to his loss to Oba Femi moments earlier. Crews had not appeared on WWE TV since January of 2025. He ended up being sidelined for the majority of the year due to a torn pec. He has been back in in-ring action since November, where he worked an AAA event, and he has wrestled in matches on WWE Main Event since his return.

– The first two competitors have qualified for the 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber matches. On the women’s side, Tiffany Stratton emerged victorious in a triple-threat qualifying match on the 2/6 episode of SmackDown to secure her spot. For the men, Randy Orton won in the triple-threat qualifier in the main event to earn his spot in the highly-anticipated match at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Chicago premium live event scheduled for February 28 at the United Center.

– WWE is stacking the deck for next week’s episode of SmackDown on February 13, which will air on the SyFy Network instead of the USA Network for the first of a couple weeks. Advertised for the 2/13 blue brand show are the following matches:

* Rey Fenix vs. Trick Williams

* Jade Cargill (c) vs. Jordynne Grace (Women’s Title)

* Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky (c) vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend (Women’s Tag-Team Titles)

* Alexa Bliss vs. Giulia vs. Zelina (Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match)

* Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Sami Zayn (Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match)

