Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown featured several noteworthy developments, including a major return, new additions to the Survivor Series lineup, and announcements for Monday’s WWE Raw.

Stephanie Vaquer made her return to WWE television during the November 13 episode of WWE SmackDown, appearing as part of the Charlotte Flair vs. Jacy Jayne match that also involved Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Bayley, Fatal Influence, The Baddies, and Jade Cargill.

Vaquer had been off WWE television since Money in the Bank and was originally scheduled to return against Becky Lynch on the October 26 episode of Raw. That match was ultimately canceled after Vaquer was not medically cleared to compete.

Although she recently returned to in-ring action at a WWE live event, Friday marked her first appearance back on WWE television.

Following the Flair vs. Jayne match, Vaquer joined Flair, Bliss, Paxley, and Bayley in the ring, where the five women officially challenged Fatal Influence, Jade Cargill, and The Baddies to a Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series on November 28.

Meanwhile, another addition was made to the Team USA vs. Team Mexico showdown scheduled for Survivor Series.

During a backstage segment involving CM Punk and Team USA captain Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio introduced Rey Fenix as the newest member of Team Mexico.

Fenix joins his brother Penta, who was added to the team during the November 9 episode of WWE Raw. With the latest addition, both Team USA and Team Mexico have two remaining spots to fill ahead of their Survivor Series clash.

Also during the show, four more spots in the John Cena Classic were confirmed in announcements made by John Cena himself.

Speaking of Cena, the WWE legend was announced to make another appearance on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, as the build continues toward December’s John Cena Classic continues. Also announced for Raw is a showdown between The Bloodline and The 946, with the winning faction earning the advantage in their Men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series.

The Bloodline and The 946 were officially announced for WarGames during the closing segment of the November 9 episode of Raw, which also featured the return of Jacob Fatu.

WWE Survivor Series 2026 takes place on Saturday, November 28, in Houston, Texas.