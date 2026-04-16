— A long-overdue collectible is officially on the way for Dory Funk Jr.. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer will be receiving his first-ever WWE Mattel action figure in an upcoming release. Funk will be featured as a “build-a-figure” bonus, meaning fans will need to purchase the full wave of figures to complete his piece. The upcoming set is expected to include names like Brian Pillman and Earthquake, among others. For context, Mattel has previously released a figure of his brother, Terry Funk, making this addition a notable moment for collectors.

— WWE and Fanatics teamed up to create a memorable experience for 27 Make-A-Wish children and their families during WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas. The group, larger than the number hosted by the NFL for the Super Bowl, was treated to a full day of activities. This included a visit to WWE World, a $200 shopping spree at the WrestleMania store, and special appearances from Liv Morgan and The Miz. The experience continued with a trip to the “World’s Superstar Entrance” stage, along with additional gifts such as Topps trading cards and other memorabilia, capping off what was clearly a standout moment of the weekend for everyone involved.

— The Miz is hinting that something unexpected could be in store for WrestleMania 42 weekend. While appearing on The Throwbacks podcast with Matt Leinart and Jerry Ferrara, Miz teased that he has something lined up for the big event, noting that “people don’t know about it yet.” Miz is already set to stay busy during the weekend, as he will host the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony on April 17. In addition, he’ll be part of the unique “WWEdding” concept, where he is scheduled to officiate weddings for five lucky couples.

— The Fortnite skins for Stone Cold Steve Austin and Liv Morgan have been unveiled. You can check them out below.