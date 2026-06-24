– Turning Licensing will release their 2027 calendars — featuring John Cena’s retirement tour, Hulk Hogan, WWE Legends, and WWE Stars — on September 15th.

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson spoke with Hawaii News Now about Polynesian representation in the upcoming live-action Moana adaptation. “I never experienced anything like this before,” Rock said. “And I’ve had the privilege of playing a lot of characters in the past, but the reason why this was different is, number one, it’s our culture in real flesh and blood.”’

– WWE filed a trademark last week for the ring name “Milos Jovik,” which has been assigned to Serbian MMA veteran Dusan Novakovic, who signed a developmental deal with the company in October 2025.

– The following schedule is set for WWE on A&E programming this weekend:

Scheduled for this Sunday’s WWE on A&E Programming:

* 5:00 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments Royal Rumble: 80’s & 90’s

* 5:30 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments nWo

* 6:00 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments Raw in the ’90s

* 6:30 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments John Cena

* 7:00 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments Money in the Bank Cash-Ins

* 7:30 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments Shocking Comebacks

* 8:00 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments Andre the Giant

* 8:30 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments Booker T

* 9:00 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments WrestleMania in the 80s

* 9:30 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments SummerSlam in the 2000s * 10:01 PM – WWE LFG – NEW – “Booker T has very specific coaching instructions for Kali Armstrong and Layla Diggs, with all eyes laser focused on their main event performance.”

* 11:04 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments Dusty Rhodes – NEW – “No one thrilled audiences quite like “The American Dream,” Dusty Rhodes; whether it be on a microphone or inside the squared circle, Dusty was in a league of his own.”

* 11:34 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments Entrances of the ’90s – NEW – “A great WWE entrance doesn’t just hype the match, it can create a larger-than-life icon; witness some of the most memorable entrances of the incredible era of the 90s such as Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and much more!”

– Ahead of the 2026 WWE King of the Ring finals between Oba Femi and Jey Uso at WWE Night Of Champions in Saudi Arabia, WWE has released the full match from the 2025 WWE King of the Ring finals, which saw Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton from WWE Night Of Champions last year.