– Bill Goldberg spoke with The Memphis Commercial Appeal for an interview about drawing a big crowd for an appearance at the World Championship Barbeque Cooking Contest this past weekend. “Oh man. You know what it means to me,” Goldberg began when asked what it meant to him. “I just met a young man who had me sign a photo from one of my early matches here. Way back in 2001. My first thought was, ‘Am I that old?’ But then I realized what a dream come true this town has been for me. Memphis has always carried the tradition of being the mecca of wrestling. I’m not the first monster to come through here, and I won’t be the last. This city is just the very best.”

– Amid speculation regarding his recent WWE television absence, LA Knight finally returned on the May 18 episode of WWE Raw in Greensboro, North Carolina. “The Megastar” was involved in backstage segments with The Usos and Seth Rollins.

– As noted, Brock Lesnar returned during Monday’s Raw in Greensboro to attack Oba Femi, before it was later proposed in the show with an official contract by Paul Heyman to Raw G.M. Adam Pearce, that Lesnar vs. Femi II take place at WWE Clash In Italy on May 31. WWE also released exclusive post-segment footage of Oba Femi after the beatdown by the returning Brock Lesnar (see video below).

That feeling when The Beast returns 😰 pic.twitter.com/3uAGilCYOt — WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2026

– The lineup for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event continued to take shape during this week’s WWE Raw. Now added to the May 23 special event this Saturday in Fort Wayne, IN. is Brie Bella & Paige vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships. As noted, Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca in non-title action was also added during Monday’s show. With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated official lineup for the 5/23 show:

* Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca

* Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, & Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, B-Fab, & Michin

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Penta (c) vs. Ethan Page

* WWE World Tag Team Championships: Logan Paul & Austin Theory (c) vs. The Street Profits

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Brie Bella & Paige (c) vs. Lash Legend and Nia Jax

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 5/18/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.