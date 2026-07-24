– The Hulk Hogan Slam bar planned for New York City, located directly across from Madison Square Garden, remains on track for a 2026 opening. The New York Post reported this week that Hogan’s son Nick has officially joined the project, taking on the role of Vice President of American Sports Bar Entertainment. He’ll serve as the brand’s public face moving forward. Construction was still underway last week as WWE ran its most recent show at the Garden.

– WWE’s return to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for a 11/2 Raw taping goes on sale this morning at 10 AM Eastern via Ticketmaster.com. The advertised lineup includes The Usos, Seth Rollins, Sol Ruca, Penta, Oba Femi, and Liv Morgan.

– Tiffany Stratton vs. Blake Monroe for the United States Championship was initially planned for WWE SummerSlam 2026. Instead, due to Rhea Ripley’s injury changing plans, Stratton ended up filling one of the spots in the interim women’s title ladder match at WWE SummerSlam 2026.

– Jelly Roll has officially been added to WWE 2K26 as part of the latest DLC pack.

– Roman Reigns joins the Netflix Documentary trend with a parody video dubbed, “Forever Number Two: The Seth Rollins Story.” Reigns vs. Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship is scheduled for WWE SummerSlam 2026.

Roman Reigns joins the Netflix Documentary trend. “Forever Number Two 💩: The Seth Rollins Story” pic.twitter.com/0lBA3c0Pur — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) July 21, 2026

– Ahead of Nick Aldis’ in-ring return against Gunther at WWE SummerSlam 2026, WWE has released a new episode of their digital series ‘WWE Playlist,’ which looks at “WWE GMs in Action!”