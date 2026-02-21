– WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill is set to appear on next week’s Monday Night Raw in Atlanta, Georgia. On Friday’s SmackDown, Cargill addressed the WWE Universe following her recent title defense against Jordynne Grace. After reflecting on that victory, the champion quickly shifted her attention to a looming challenge — 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan.

– Nia Jax and Lash Legend are officially branding themselves as a unit. During a backstage interview with Byron Saxton on SmackDown, Jax revealed that the duo will now be known as “The Irresistible Forces.” The powerhouse pairing didn’t stop there, confirming they’ll challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky next week.

– The mysterious crate made another appearance. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis was shown standing in front of the giant box that previously appeared on Raw, complete with Elimination Chamber branding. R-Truth entered the scene and humorously claimed the crate was an “Elimination Chamber award.” Aldis wasn’t buying it. He promptly instructed a staff member to send the crate back to Raw. The red brand will be seeing that box again next Monday.

– In a Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifier, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and Kiana James squared off in a high-stakes triple threat. It was James who punched her ticket to the Chamber. On the men’s side, Trick Williams secured his place in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match with a big win over Carmelo Hayes and Damian Priest in qualifier action.

