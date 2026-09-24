– Natalya revealed during an appearance on Busted Open Radio that she needed 20 stitches and dental implants following her match at AAA TripleMania. She has since been medically cleared to return to the ring.

– WWE has announced that Club WWE members will be able to receive 30% off tickets for next month’s Money in the Bank in New Orleans beginning Friday night.

– The Hollywood Reporter’s coverage of WWE Main Event moving to Rumble next month focused heavily on the platform’s reputation as a conservative-leaning video service and its association with Andrew Tate, who is currently incarcerated.

– Local advertising in New York City for WWE’s December 26 return to Madison Square Garden features Oba Femi, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan and Sol Ruca, indicating the event is expected to be a Raw-branded live event. A ticket pre-sale is scheduled for October 1 with the code SOCIAL, followed by the general on-sale on October 2.

– Ahead of this weekend’s WWE Worlds Collide event in Chicago, WWE has begun selling CM Punk Straight Edge Society masks and T-shirts through its online shop.