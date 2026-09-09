Several noteworthy developments took place during the September 8 episode of WWE NXT on The CW.

Kelani Jordan successfully defended the NXT Championship against Jaida Parker in the opening match. Jordan was attacked afterward by Wren Sinclair, who also struck the referee while officials attempted to intervene.

Sinclair targeted Jordan in retaliation for Jordan putting her partner, former NXT Women’s Champion Kendal Grey, on the sidelines. Later in the show, NXT General Manager Robert Stone informed Sinclair that she had been suspended.

WWE also referenced The New Level during the main event, which featured Mason Rook, Tony D’Angelo and Saquon Shugars defeating EK Prosper, Cruz Montana and Keanu Carver.

With NXT Champion Grayson Waller joining the commentary team, Vic Joseph said it was a “new day” for Waller and asked how he planned to take things to a “new level.” The remarks referenced Waller’s previous association with Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed, who are now two-thirds of the AEW World Trios Champions.

As a result of their victory, Rook, D’Angelo and Shugars will meet in a triple threat match next week to determine Waller’s next NXT Championship challenger.

Myles Borne will also issue a public apology to Tavion Heights after attacking his friend following their losses at NXT Heatwave. Borne appeared remorseful when he watched Heights lose his North American Championship match against Jackson Drake, but Heights wanted nothing to do with him. Hank & Tank later convinced Borne to apologize publicly.

Other matches announced for next week include Kali Armstrong against Lizzy Rain, as well as Darkstate’s Osiris Griffin and Cutler James facing Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux.

Finally, IYO SKY and WWE Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable were announced for two upcoming NXT live events. Both Raw stars will appear in Columbia, South Carolina, on September 26 and Greensboro, North Carolina, on September 27.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 9/8/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.