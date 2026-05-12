– WWE is already stacking the deck for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. Scheduled for Monday, May 18, 2026, live at 8/7c on Netflix from Greensboro, North Carolina, WWE Raw will feature Paige & Brie Bella defending the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships against The Judgment Day duo of Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez. Also scheduled for the 5/18 Raw in Greensboro is the latest weekly Oba Femi Challenge.

– The Vision is getting a bit more crowded after this week’s show. The 5/11 Raw in Knoxville, TN. featured a segment outside of the arena, which showed Maxxine Dupri in the car with The Vision as Austin Theory was being interviewed before joining them to leave.

– After the show began with Adam Pearce being ready to fire Jacob Fatu for his actions at WWE Backlash, only for Roman Reigns to stop him from doing so, the show ended with Fatu beating down Reigns and The Usos, and even getting physical with Pearce again.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 5/11/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.