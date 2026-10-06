– Roman Reigns has been announced for another upcoming episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced that “The OTC” and reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be on-hand when the company runs the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. for WWE Raw on Netflix on October 19. For ticket information, visit AXS.com.

Just announced! World Heavyweight Champion @WWERomanReigns will be live at #WWERaw in San Diego! 👆 🎟️: https://t.co/KFyldfYypr https://t.co/XOe7YMIL9Q — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2026

– WWE released a special behind-the-scenes look at the making of Joe Hendry’s new “Beyond Belief” album, which is available now.

We Believe In Joe Hendry! 🙌 Follow @joehendry into the recording studio for an exclusive look at the making of his album “Beyond Belief" available everywhere NOW! @WWEMusic

ALBUM 💿: https://t.co/OVEhR9AEh4

BTS ▶️: https://t.co/bNTv1vFYtS https://t.co/GLxHYabIqm — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2026

– The song “Shabang” by music mega-star Drake has been announced as the new official theme song of WWE NXT on The CW Network ahead of tonight’s episode at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center. “Nobody does it quite like this crew,” WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels wrote via X. “New music. Same show-stealing Superstars. “Shabang” by Drake is the new opening theme for WWE NXT. Turn it up!! See you TONIGHT at 8/7c on The CW and the ESPN Unlimited app.”

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