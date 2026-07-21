– SmackDown Superstars Joe Hendry, Solo Sikoa, Royce Keys and others worked the July 20 episode of WWE Raw at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Sikoa offered to watch Seth Rollins’ back in his WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam, while Joe Hendry competed in a match, defeating Dominik Mysterio.

– Darius Rucker of Hootie and the Blowfish fame will sing the National Anthem on August 2 at night two of WWE SummerSlam 2026 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

– Another new vignette aired promoting the WWE return of Big Cass on the August 3 post-SummerSlam episode of WWE Raw.

– During the 7/20 Raw in Detroit, it was also announced that Danhausen will face Dominik Mysterio at the upcoming two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event on 8/1 and 8/2 in “The Twin Cities.”

– In an interesting note, the July 20 Raw show at Little Caesars Arena saw zero women’s matches take place. The show also featured no in-ring women’s segments.

– Finally, it was announced that the WWE SummerSlam 2026 “go-home” episode of Raw next Monday night, July 27, will feature Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins going face-to-face, Alpha Academy vs. The Vision, Sol Ruca vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, a Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi weigh-in for Hell In A Cell, as well as a Joe Hendry and Danhausen Concert.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 7/20/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.