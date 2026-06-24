– ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso met with several Make-A-Wish Foundation kids while WWE was in London, England on Tuesday for Friday’s WWE SmackDown taping at the O2 Arena.

– In addition to the June 23 episode of NXT on CW, dark matches were taped inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Venta The Unknown beat PJ Vasa via submission in the opener, OTM defeated Brooks Jensen & Braxton Cole, and Harlem Lewis scored a win over It’s GAL.

– WWE has released an official FIFA World Cup Championship replica belt. They will be available via WWE Shop.

The FIFA #WorldCup 2026 Title Belt is here! Celebrate the world's biggest competition and get yours now!https://t.co/s7u55uLh81 pic.twitter.com/JFShubJQ7y — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026

– Fandango will be hosting WWE Night Of Champions in movie theaters this coming Saturday starting at 1pm.

#WWENOC is coming to a theater near you! @Fandango tickets are on sale now! 🍿 Get yours today 🎟️: https://t.co/FZDbEp2FOV pic.twitter.com/SzkLqT0FIr — WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2026

– WWE released a 30-minute documentary style behind-the-scenes video blog featuring Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and others from the 2026 WWE European Summer Tour. Watch the complete video below.