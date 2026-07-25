– Finn Balor emerged victorious in a fatal-four-way main event on the July 24 episode of WWE SmackDown, defeating Trick Williams, Damian Priest and Royce Keys to earn the right to face Sami Zayn at WWE SummerSlam 2026 in a number one contender match. The winner of that bout will go on to challenger whomever the Undisputed WWE Champion is coming out of “The Biggest Party of the Summer,” presumably either Cody Rhodes or CM Punk.

– Charlotte Flair defeated Nia Jax via disqualification and Chelsea Green beat Kiana James on the 7/24 SmackDown. With their wins, they are added to the five-women interim women’s title ladder match at WWE SummerSlam 2026.

– As noted, Nikki Bella also returned and set up a new match for SummerSlam on Friday’s blue brand show.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 7/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.