– WWE announced during Saturday Night’s Main Event that NXT Stand and Deliver and AAA Eternal Glory will take place live during WrestleMania weekend at The Infosys Theater in Madison Square Garden.

Are you ready, New York City?! Your #WrestleMania Experience comes to life with a weekend unlike any other! 👀 pic.twitter.com/3J7FVug8AH — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2026

– WWE also made a special Club WWE announcement, which you can watch below.

The rumors are true. 👀 Only Founding Members of @ClubWWE have access to the Never Seen '17 @JohnCena collection! Join Club WWE NOW: https://t.co/c6KfWhxAbM pic.twitter.com/st4pPVPe9y — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2026

– Liv Morgan has been turning heads with pictures from the following photo shoot, which were shared via social media earlier this week. She shared behind-the-scenes footage from the photoshoot on her Instagram page on Saturday.

– Karl-Anthony Towns, aka KAT, came out to help Danhausen get the win over JD McDonagh at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday night, July 18, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.