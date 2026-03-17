– Advertised for the March 23 episode of WWE Raw next Monday night:

* Brock Lesnar to appear

* The Usos vs. Logan Paul & Austin Theory

– In his first appearance since turning heel and attacking Cody Rhodes on last Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton appeared in an interesting segment on the March 16 episode of WWE Raw. Orton was on the phone with someone and says “I’ll see them soon.” He then added that he had a conversation with someone who made him realize something. “I’m a killer,” Orton said. “Wrestling has more than one royal family.” It was also announced that Orton will appear on this Friday’s SmackDown. Also advertised for the March 20 episode of SmackDown:

* Randy Orton to appear

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Fraxiom

* Kit Wilson calls out Jelly Roll

* Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Irresistible Forces vs. The Bella Twins

– It was announced during the 3/16 Raw in San Antonio, TX. that Dominik Mysterio is not currently medically cleared to compete. As noted, Dom suffered a massive wound on his head that required several staples after the AAA Rey de Reyes show over the weekend.

– Following their explosive segment in the 3/16 Raw opener, Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar has been officially announced for WrestleMania 42.

– Danhausen began a new role on the 3/16 Raw. In addition to his usual mysterious backstage appearance, curse of a various Superstar and subsequent disappearance, this Monday’s show saw Danhausen come out with a custom t-shirt cannon to shoot WWE merchandise into the crowd inside the Frost Bank Center.

– AJ Lee successfully defended her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship with a victory over Bayley on the 3/16 Raw show in Texas. Afterwards, however, she was savagely attacked and left laying by former title-holder Becky Lynch.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/16/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.