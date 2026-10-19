– Joe Tessitore was absent from last week’s WWE SmackDown, but did work commentary Saturday for the Sebastian Fundora vs. Ermal Hadribeaj boxing event, which aired on DAZN. Michael Cole reportedly had a vacation scheduled for last week, leading to Vic Joseph filling in on the broadcast.

– Drew McIntyre could be getting closer to returning to WWE television. McIntyre has been making several media appearances to promote the company recently, fueling expectations that WWE will begin incorporating him back into storylines in the coming weeks. Although no official return date has been announced, McIntyre could reportedly resurface on WWE programming within the next several weeks.

– Additional details have emerged regarding Necro Butcher’s recent WWE Legends contract. A significant factor behind the deal was reportedly WWE’s interest in including Butcher in future WWE video games. Following the positive fan response to New Jack’s inclusion in WWE 2K26, WWE President Nick Khan reportedly pushed for Butcher to be considered for the next installment due to his reputation in hardcore wrestling. Despite signing the Legends agreement, there are currently no plans for Butcher to compete inside a WWE ring.

– Bret Hart’s Hitman’s Bar in Calgary is currently holding a contest offering fans the opportunity to win a dinner with the WWE Hall of Famer. For more information, visit HitmansBar.com.

– WWE has released the ‘cold open’ video package that will kick off the October 19 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from San Diego, CA. The video focuses on Carmelo Hayes joining The 946 and how The Usos and Solo Sikoa will respond to it.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/19 for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)