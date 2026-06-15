– WWE has announced special start times for two upcoming episodes of Monday Night Raw. The June 22 edition of Raw, which emanates from London, England, will stream live on Netflix beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern Time due to the overseas location. The June 29 episode of Raw from Atlantic City, New Jersey, will also feature an adjusted schedule, airing live at 6 p.m. Eastern Time (3 p.m. Pacific). The earlier start time is due to WWE holding a SmackDown taping later that evening in the same venue.

– WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart made an appearance at the Toledo Mud Hens’ WWE Night event on Saturday, June 13.

– In another WWE-related appearance, LA Knight drew a significant crowd for a recent meet-and-greet event in Maryland. MocoShow.com highlighted the strong turnout, showcasing the continued popularity of “The Megastar” with fans.

– As noted, WWE had a notable presence at UFC’s event in Washington, D.C. over the weekend. Among those in attendance were TKO CEO Ari Emanuel, WWE President Nick Khan, Shane McMahon, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns.

– Several WWE stars also participated in UFC Fan Fest activities surrounding the event. Charlotte Flair was among those featured, taking part in a panel discussion alongside UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier. The appearance is believed to have been recorded for one of Cormier’s podcast projects.