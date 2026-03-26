– A video featuring John Cena aired during the launch of Major League Baseball on Netflix, with the WWE veteran hyping up the excitement surrounding the sport and the platform’s presentation of games. Meanwhile, The Usos were in San Francisco for the premiere event tied to the launch.

– In Hall of Fame news, WKBN-TV caught up with Bill Eadie, best known to fans as Demolition Ax. As previously reported, Eadie and his longtime tag team partner Barry Darsow (Smash) are set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2026 class. They’ll be joined by a stacked lineup that includes Sid Eudy, AJ Styles, Stephanie McMahon, and Dennis Rodman.

– HBCU Gameday spotlighted WWE EVOLVE talent Masyn Holiday in a recent profile piece, continuing the brand’s push to highlight rising prospects.

– NESN spoke with Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla and guard Derrick White about attending last week’s episode of WWE Raw.

– Cody Rhodes was notably absent from The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. His no-show was attributed to a scheduling conflict, with it noted that he is expected to appear at a later date.