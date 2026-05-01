– During a recent podcast appearance, Matt Cardona shed some light on his ability to secure deals involving action figures with former pro wrestling stars, including ex-WWE talent. Cardona explained that the pool of available names is larger than some might expect. “So, so pretty much we can touch anybody who does not have like a WWE nostalgia deal,” Cardona stated. “And believe it or not, there’s a lot of guys out there who don’t, for one reason or another.”

– Drew McIntyre has been absent from WWE programming since WrestleMania, and there’s now clarity on why. The former world champion is currently in Scotland filming the remainder of his scenes for the upcoming Highlander reboot.

– WWE has officially opened ticket sales for this year’s SummerSlam premium live event. The two-night show is scheduled for Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. For those interested, visit Ticketmaster.com.

– TNA Knockouts star Ash By Elegance, formerly known to WWE fans as Dana Brooke, shared a personal update on social media. She revealed that she is undergoing surgery and remains optimistic about her journey ahead. “Surgery time,” she wrote via X. “Prayers up! Adds to my story I will share & hopefully help others going through what I am! Trust me you are not alone!”

– AJ Styles has been contributing behind the scenes this week, working as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. “The Phenomenal One” continues to stay involved in talent development following his recent WWE retirement and subsequent WWE Hall of Fame induction.

– Danhausen brought some humor during a recent conversation with Michael Fairman when asked which WWE name he’d like to “curse.” True to form, his answer didn’t disappoint. “Well, does Rock ‘The Dwayne’ Johnson count,” Danhausen responded in comedic fashion. “Him.”