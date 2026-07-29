– Rey Mysterio’s daughter, Aalyah Mysterio, is expected to report to the WWE Performance Center in the near future as she begins her next step with the company.

– The Danhausen-themed ESPN vehicle that will be featured during SummerSlam weekend was spotted on Tuesday traveling across the George Washington Bridge after departing New York City.

– The vehicle is making its way to Minneapolis ahead of its scheduled appearances during WWE SummerSlam weekend.

– WWE held three dark matches prior to the live July 28 episode of NXT on The CW. The results are as follows:

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger defeated Harley Riggins & Jax Presley after hitting their assisted powerslam finisher on Presley. The bout marked Presley’s first match back after suffering an injury earlier in 2026.

* WWE ID prospect Zoe Sager defeated Wendy Choo by countering Choo’s Dirt Nap submission into a pinfall after reaching the ropes for a break.

* EK Prosper defeated Charlie Dempsey, who was accompanied by Arianna Grace and Lexis King, after connecting with a diving leg lariat from the top rope.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 7/28/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: PWInsider)