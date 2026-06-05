– Raquel Rodriguez won a four-way match in the 2026 Queen of the Ring tournament during the June 5 episode of SmackDown in Bologna, Italy. With the win, she advances to face Iyo Sky in the next round.

– Next week on the June 12 episode of WWE SmackDown, the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will continue. In his SmackDown debut after being traded from Raw, Finn Balor will take on LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Royce Keys in a four-way KOTR bout. Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill will take place on the Queen of the Ring side of the rings.

– Once the QOTR bout on 6/5 wrapped up, Giulia and Kiana James finally ended their alliance. After James blamed Giulia for the loss in the QOTR match, things got physical between the two. Giulia hit a Thesz Press and punches on James, and then kicked her out of the ring and out to the floor.

– Nick Aldis had a meeting with Chad Gable, who confronted Sami Zayn while complaining during a backstage segment on the show. Gable returned after a lengthy hiatus portraying El Grande Americano.

– When Rhea Ripley made her way to the ring for a segment that saw Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill all express interest in her women’s title, on commentary, Michael Cole mentioned that Ripley was limping due to injuries suffered during Clash in Italy. Ripley was wearing a knee brace at the WWE live event show as part of the European Summer Tour this week, and did not work her originally advertised six-woman match.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Spoilers From Bologna, Italy On June 5, 2026 (Full Results) here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.