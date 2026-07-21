– Dark Side of the Ring season seven returns tonight with an episode focusing on the memorable Samoa Joe vs. Necro Butcher match from 2005. The preview for the show reads: “In 2005, hardcore brawler Necro Butcher faced powerhouse Samoa Joe in a brutally savage match that became one of indie wrestling’s most infamous.”

– Seth Rollins’ ESPN ‘My Wish’ segment for the Make-A-Wish Foundation 20th Anniversary series was released via the official ESPN and Make-A-Wish America YouTube channels on Tuesday (see video below).

– John Cena appeared as a guest on the ‘Good Hang with Amy Poehler’ podcast for an in-depth interview. The full episode dropped via the official YouTube channel of the show on Tuesday (see video below).

– WWE Playlist returned with a new episode focusing on ‘Chad Gable’s journey for redemption’ following his run as El Grande Americano. The episode dropped on WWE’s YouTube channel this week (see video below). Gable is scheduled to challenge Penta for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2026, which goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

– WWE released the vignette with ‘The Advocate’ Paul Heyman boasting Brock Lesnar being undefeated inside Hell In A Cell via their official Instagram account (see video below). Lesnar battles Oba Femi in their trilogy bout inside Hell In A Cell at the 8/1 and 8/2 WWE SummerSlam 2026 PLE in “The Twin Cities.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.