– Jeremy Borash, Petey Williams, Omos, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Frankie Kazarian, Abyss, The Undertaker and others were among the special names in the house for the AJ Styles tribute on Monday’s WWE Raw.

– Jey Uso filled the final spot for the men with a win in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on Monday’s WWE Raw.

– Hip-hop star Offset was at Monday’s show. In addition to appearing in a backstage segment, Offset also appeared at ringside and got involved during the Je’Von Evans vs. Kofi Kingston match.

– NASCAR’s Tyler Reddick was also in the house on Monday night in Atlanta, GA. In the Michael Jordan-owend car, he drove around with CM Punk riding shotgun early in the show.

– After making its’ first appearance last week, the mystery crate appeared again on tonight’s show. Adam Pearce saw it last week with the Elimination Chamber date on it. He sent it to SmackDown. On Friday’s show, Nick Aldis saw it and sent it back to Raw. Tonight, it was announced that both Pearce and Aldis will open the mystery crate together at Elimination Chamber this weekend.

