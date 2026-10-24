WWE made several noteworthy announcements during the October 23, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

Among the announcements were three championship matches for next week’s show, a major stipulation match for WWE Crown Jewel, and a singles showdown between CM Punk and Kevin Owens.

Next Friday’s October 30 episode of SmackDown will feature a special “Very Nice, Very Evil” theme centered around Danhausen, along with three championship bouts.

Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn will defend his title against WWE United States Champion Trick Williams. The match was announced following a confrontation between the two during the opening segment of Friday’s show.

WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green will also put her title on the line against Nikki Bella, while AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix is scheduled to defend against Ricky Saints.

Elsewhere on Friday’s show, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton confronted each other in the ring before SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced that they would settle their differences at WWE Crown Jewel on November 7.

Rhodes agreed to the match but insisted on adding a Last Man Standing stipulation, which Orton accepted.

WWE also confirmed that CM Punk and Kevin Owens will face each other on the November 6 episode of SmackDown in Brooklyn, New York.

The announcement came during a tense sit-down meeting moderated by Aldis, with both men exchanging accusations over their previous championship opportunities and longstanding personal issues.

The October 23 show also saw Michin and B-Fab capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships from Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley, while Michael Cole announced that Baron Corbin is out indefinitely following Cody Rhodes’ Punt Kick last week.

Additionally, a scheduled match between WWE Tag Team Champions MFT and Bakusai never got underway after the two teams broke into a brawl before the opening bell.

Updated WWE SmackDown Lineup For October 30:

– Undisputed WWE Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams

– WWE Women’s Championship: Chelsea Green (c) vs. Nikki Bella

– AAA World Cruiserweight Championship: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Ricky Saints

– Danhausen’s “Very Nice, Very Evil” SmackDown special

Other Upcoming WWE Matches Announced:

– November 6 SmackDown: CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens

– November 7 Crown Jewel: Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton — Last Man Standing Match