– During the 6/22 episode of WWE Raw at the O2 Arena in London, England, Chad Gable vs. JD McDonagh was announced for WWE Raw next Monday night, June 29.

– It was announced that the 6/29 Raw will feature another special start-time, this time with the show beginning at 6/5c on Netflix.

– Speaking of McDonagh, he was the latest WWE Superstar to get the “curse” treatment from the “very nice, very evil” one, as Danhausen cursed The Judgment Day member on the 6/22 Raw show.

– And in keeping with Danhausen, the merchandise-mover king of WWE addressed the London crowd during a 6/22 Raw on Netflix commercial segment. Danhausen put his name in for UK Prime Minister following the current PM Kier Starmer’s resignation today. “Danhausen heard there is a job opportunity opened at 10 Downing Street. How do we feel about Prime Minister Hausen?”

– Jackie Redmond caught up with Bayley backstage after she was attacked by Lyra Valkyria earlier in the show following the two failing to defeat Paige and Brie Bella for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

.@Jackie_Redmond catches up with @itsBayleyWWE after she was attacked by Lyra Valkyria 😰 pic.twitter.com/56DEoFBUh7 — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026

– Actor Jason Statham made a cameo during the 6/22 Raw in London, sitting ringside inside the O2 Arena.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/22/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.