– Listed internally as the producer for the main event for the 4/3 episode of WWE SmackDown in St. Louis, MO. was Chris ‘Abyss’ Park. The bout, which was hit with a brutal amount of negative feedback on YouTube and other social media platforms, saw Sami Zayn successfully defend his WWE United States Championship against former title-holder Carmelo Hayes.

– For the Pat McAfee surprise return and heel turn in the opening segment featuring Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his WrestleMania 42 opponent brawling, Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode are listed as the producers of the segment, while writer Christian Scovell was internally listed as well.

– In pre-show in-ring action from the 4/3 WWE SmackDown event in St. Louis, MO., former AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs, who made his memorable WWE debut as Royce Keys in the 2026 Royal Rumble match back in January, defeated Berto in one-on-one action. Also taking place before SmackDown went live on the USA Network in the U.S. and Netflix for international fans was an additional singles bout, which saw Alex Shelley of The Motor City Machine Guns beat Apollo Crews.

– WWE released a compilation on their official YouTube channel on Saturday that shows highlights of Je’Von Evans, Rusev, JD McDonagh and Dragon Lee each winning qualifying matches on this week’s WWE Main Event to earn their respective spots in the WrestleMania 42 ladder match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship held by Penta.

– Also new on WWE’s YouTube channel on Saturday is a digital exclusive backstage segment from this week’s WWE SmackDown show in St. Louis, which shows Tiffany Stratton deciding to accept help from Chelsea Green.

– On his official Instagram Stories, WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk shared a photo of himself wearing one of his old tracksuits from his days in Ring of Honor and the independent wrestling scene. The caption on the image reads, “Radiate,” which is a memorable lyric from the AFI ‘Miseria Cantare’ song he used as his theme in his pre-WWE career. Many are speculating based on this that Punk is teasing bringing back the old theme and ring entrance from this era for his walk to the squared circle on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” when he defends his title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42.