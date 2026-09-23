The 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is officially underway, with the first two teams punching their tickets to the next round during Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT.

Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno opened the tournament with a victory over Los Americanos (Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano) in a competitive back-and-forth match. Later in the show, The Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus Creed) advanced by defeating EVOLVE representatives Harley Riggins and Jax Presley.

Dar and Moreno will now face the winner of Fraxiom vs. DarkState, while The Creed Brothers await the winner of Hank & Tank vs. Shido Ash and Viktor Zanov.

This year’s Dusty Classic features talent from WWE’s main roster, NXT, AAA and EVOLVE. NXT Tag Team Champions Vanity Project and AAA Tag Team Champions El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno received first-round byes.

Two more opening-round matches are scheduled for next week, with Fraxiom facing DarkState and BirthRight taking on Mini Vikingo and Chazz “Starboy” Hall.

Elsewhere on Tuesday’s show, an injury to Dorian Van Dux was addressed.

Van Dux was originally scheduled to team with Zilla Fatu and Sean Legacy against BirthRight in six-man tag team action, but revealed during a backstage segment that he is dealing with a punctured lung. Although Van Dux indicated that he was willing to compete despite the injury, Legacy urged him not to risk making the situation worse.

EK Prosper ultimately replaced Van Dux in the match, teaming with Fatu and Legacy.

There is currently no timetable for Van Dux’s return to the ring.

Next week’s NXT will also feature multiple championship matches, including Mason Rook challenging Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship.

Rook and Waller closed this week’s show with a face-to-face confrontation ahead of their title match. Waller targeted Rook with jokes about his weight, while Rook fired back at Waller’s main roster run, saying he had a “theory” about why Waller returned to NXT because he apparently did not fit the “vision” on the main roster.

Rook ultimately promised that when he chokes Waller out next week, Waller’s jokes and promo ability will not be enough to save him.

Zaria will also put her championship on the line against former titleholder Thea Hail. Hail earned some momentum heading into the match by pinning Zaria during tag team action on Tuesday.

Zaria later attempted to brush off the loss backstage before Izzi Dame appeared and showed footage of Zaria performing in a school play, prompting the champion to panic and leave the scene.

Myles Borne is also scheduled to return next week following the latest development in his rivalry with Tavion Heights.

Borne appeared to be ready to repair his friendship with Heights last week following his attack at Heatwave, but the apparent reconciliation proved to be a setup. Borne once again turned on Heights and targeted his leg with a steel chair.

As things stand, next week’s WWE NXT lineup includes:

* NXT Championship: Grayson Waller (c) vs. Mason Rook

* Zaria (c) vs. Thea Hail

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Fraxiom vs. DarkState

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: BirthRight vs. Mini Vikingo & Chazz “Starboy” Hall

* Myles Borne returns