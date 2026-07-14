WWE will officially kick off SummerSlam festivities this weekend, despite the premium live event itself still being weeks away.

The company is hosting a SummerSlam Kickoff party at New York City’s Javits Center on Sunday, July 19 as part of Fanatics Fest NYC. The event will be hosted by Michael Cole and is scheduled to feature appearances from several WWE Superstars who will already be in attendance for Fanatics Fest.

While the kickoff celebration takes place in New York, SummerSlam 2026 is scheduled for August 1 and August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Before Sunday’s kickoff event, WWE and Fanatics Fest will also present a special live edition of Cody Rhodes’ What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast on Thursday, July 16. The episode will see Rhodes sit down with NFL legend Tom Brady during Fanatics Fest NYC.

“From the center of the sports-collecting world,” Rhodes wrote via Instagram to promote his sit-down with the football legend. “A conversation with the greatest to ever do it. Thursday with Tom Brady.”

The live podcast is one of several WWE-related attractions scheduled throughout Fanatics Fest weekend, with numerous WWE stars expected to take part in appearances and fan events leading into the SummerSlam Kickoff celebration.

There will also be a Rhea Ripley Look-Alike Contest, a special live episode of The Nikki & Brie Show with The Bella Twins, and Roman Reigns and Jalen Brunson appearing on The Night Cap podcast.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.