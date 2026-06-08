– WWE announced a special Sunday Night’s Main Event special from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., airing live on Peacock on Sunday, September 6, 2026. The announcement was made on the June 8 episode of WWE Raw in Paris, France.

– WWE Women’s World Champion moved one step closer to ensuring no one gets a shot at her title at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.” Liv Morgan emerged victorious in a four-way qualifier match to enter the 2026 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament. With the win, Morgan faces the winner of Jade Cargill vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Sol Ruca from this Friday’s SmackDown. On the other side of the bracket, it is IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez.

– Speaking of the 6/8 Raw show, Oba Femi kicked things off with an in-ring promo segment, which involved Dominik Mysterio and ended up getting physical. By the end of the segment, Femi pointed out that Rey Mysterio is Dom’s father, but next week he’s gonna show him who his daddy is when the two meet in the ongoing 2026 WWE King of the Ring tournament.

– WWE returned on Monday with a new installment of their digital series ‘WWE Playlist’ on the company’s official YouTube channel. The 6/8 episode of ‘WWE Playlist’ takes a 29-plus minute look at Brock Lesnar versus various monsters over the years.