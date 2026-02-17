– For the first time since December of 2025, JD McDonagh appeared on WWE television, making his return during an in-ring promo segment on the February 16 episode of WWE Raw in Memphis, TN. with CM Punk and Finn Balor and The Judgment Day. McDonagh has been on the shelf for the last few months recovering from injuries.

– Asuka qualified for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match with a win in a triple-threat qualifier on the 2/16 Raw in Memphis that also included Nattie and Bayley.

– For the men, it was Je’Von Evans who emerged victorious in the triple-threat Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifier main event on the 2/16 Raw show. Evans scored the pin on WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio in a match that also included “The Career Killer” Gunther.

– As noted, it was announced during the 2/16 Raw that next week’s WWE Raw in Atlanta, GA. on February 23 will feature Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kairi Sane in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match and Bronson Reed vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. Original El Grande Americano in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match.

– Also announced for the 2/23 WWE Raw in Atlanta is a special tribute to “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

– Penta defeated El Grande Americano on the 2/16 Raw in Memphis in a high stakes singles showdown. The match was set up earlier in the evening when Americano and Los Americanos confronted WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce backstage and asked for an opportunity at the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Pearce said he would give Americano an opportunity to get an opportunity at the title, and put him in a No. 1 Contender match against Penta. Penta ended up scoring the victory, putting him next in line for reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 2/16/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.