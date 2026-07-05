– The City of Parma, Ohio released photos of The Miz as the Grand Marshall of their 4th of July Parade on Saturday. “If you were at today’s bicentennial parade, then you already know it was AWESOME with Mike The Miz as grand marshal,” the City of Parma Facebook page wrote. “His wife and daughters joined him on the float. #Bicentennialparade.”

– On Sunday, WWE kicked off a countdown of the ’25 Most Shocked SummerSlam Moments’ of all-time. Coming in at number 25 is Logan Paul smashing Jelly Roll through a table from last year’s WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event. “Award-winning musician Jelly Roll gets a firsthand experience of life as a WWE Superstars when Logan Paul splashes him through a ringside table at SummerSlam 2025,” WWE wrote. The countdown will feature a new entry being revealed each day on WWE’s YouTube channel as the road to WWE SummerSlam 2026 continues, with “The Biggest Party of the Summer” going down on August 1 and August 2 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

– ‘Little Brother’ starring WWE legend John Cena continues to dominate the most viewed films on Netflix. After debuting on the international streaming platform over a week ago on June 26, ‘Little Brother’ remains at the top of Netflix’s Top Ten Movies list as of July 5.