– WWE’s YouTube channel released a special extended edition of the weekly digital series, ‘WWE Top 10.’ The ‘WWE Top 10 Special Edition’ released on Sunday, July 5, looks at the ’25 Most Memorable Moments of 2026 … So Far.’ “Watch the 25 most incredible moments of 2026 so far, featuring Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Oba Femi, Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton and more,” the official description accompanying the video reads.

– A marathon of ‘WWE’s Greatest Moments’ will air on A&E from 4/3c until 10/9c on Sunday, July 5, leading into the weekly ‘WWE Superstar Sunday’ original WWE on A&E programming lineup. Scheduled for ‘WWE Superstar Sunday’ on 7/5 is a new episode of WWE LFG at 10/9c, as well as back-to-back new episodes of ‘WWE’s Greatest Moments’ featuring Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at 11/10c and 11:30/10:30c. Featured below is the full schedule of WWE programming on A&E for 7/5:

4:00 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments Celebrities of the 80s

4:30 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments Survivor Series in the 2000s

5:00 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments Undertaker

5:30 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments WrestleMania in the 2010s

6:00 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments Championship Matches of the 90s

6:30 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments WrestleMania in the 2000s

7:00 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments DX

7:30 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments Jake “The Snake” Roberts

8:00 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments Smackdown: The First Decade

8:30 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments CM Punk

9 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments Shocking Moments of the ’80s

9:30 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments Royal Rumble in the 2000s 10 PM – NEW – WWE LFG – Sirena Linton returns from her first live event tour to take on a dominant PJ Vasa, while Braxton Cole fights agility with ingenuity in a match with Jaime Garcia.”

11:04 PM -NEW – WWE’s Greatest Moments Triple H -“For over three decades, Triple H decimated opponents and left the WWE Universe with some of the greatest matches and moments of all-time; from the genesis of the new D-Generation X, to the 3 Stages of Hell Match with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.”

11:34 PM – NEW – WWE’s Greatest Moments Stephanie McMahon – “Born into the wrestling business, Stephanie McMahon has been a fixture in the WWE Universe her entire life.”

.@HankWalker_WWE and @TankLedgerWWE are going to bring the energy on an all-new WWE LFG TONIGHT at 10 ET/9 CT only on @AETV. pic.twitter.com/hb7NEMObBo — WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2026

TONIGHT! Celebrate a legend, then witness the future. The action ignites at 9:30/8:30c with WWE’s Greatest Moments, followed by WWE LFG at 10/9c on @AETV. #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/qBGqk96gnF — WWE on A&E (@WWEonAE) October 5, 2025

– Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn continues taking his title belt on dates, following up their romantic lunch and daytime drive with a trip the park together this weekend. “Life is good,” Zayn wrote as the caption to a video shared via his official Instagram page.

– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson continues to look slimmer than WWE fans are used to seeing him these days. In a new promotional appearance, “The Final Boss” is seen taking part in a scrum-style interview where he looks noticably smaller than during his time in WWE (see photo below), even in the past couple of years.