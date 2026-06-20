– Trick Williams vs. Ricky Saints set for the United States Championship at WWE Night of Champions. Saints defeated Carmelo Hayes on the 6/19 episode of WWE SmackDown to earn the title shot at the upcoming PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

– Jey Uso defeated Je’Von Evans in semifinal action in the ongoing WWE King of the Ring tournament. With the win, Uso advances to face Oba Femi in the KOTR finals at Night of Champions.

– Liv Morgan defeated Charlotte Flair in semifinal action in the Queen of the Ring tourney. With the victory, she moves on to face Iyo Sky in the QOTR finals at Night of Champions.

– Following their interaction on the 6/19 blue brand show, WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the title was announced for WWE Night of Champions.

– Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship in a triple-threat match at Night of Champions. Rhodes retained the title in the opener on the 6/19 SmackDown via DQ, when referee Sami Zayn got involved. This led to the announcement of Rhodes vs. Zayn vs. Gunther for the gold at the upcoming PLE in Saudi Arabia.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 6/19/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.