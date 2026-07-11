– WWE ran an injury angle with Alexa Bliss on the July 10 episode of SmackDown in Oklahoma City, OK. After Jade Cargill defeated her in singles action on the show, she attacked Bliss afterwards, snapping her arm in a steel chair while Charlotte was beat down by The Baddies and forced to watch.

Jade Cargill just absolutely DESTROYED Alex Bliss' arm 🫢 pic.twitter.com/YlRmpuaBCn — WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2026

– Baron Corbin made a surprise WWE return on the show, attacking Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes in the final match of the evening.

– As noted, CM Punk kicked off the 7/10 blue brand show where it was announced and confirmed by the reinstated G.M. Nick Aldis that he will be defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2026 on August 1 and August 2 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. After the segment, the official Punk vs. Rhodes poster for SummerSlam was released, with WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque commenting on the historic showdown at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.” He wrote via X, “Years in the making … and the time is now. CM Punk…Cody Rhodes…for the Undisputed WWE Championship [at] SummerSlam! Streaming on the ESPN app in the US / Netflix internationally.”

Years in the making…

and the time is now! CM Punk…

Cody Rhodes…

for the Undisputed @WWE Championship #SummerSlam! Streaming on the @espn app in the US / @netflix internationally. pic.twitter.com/KlVviTgATX — Triple H (@TripleH) July 11, 2026

– Speaking of Punk, he was officially welcomed to SmackDown in a backstage segment by Finn Balor.

CM Punk has some advice for Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano… Welcome to SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/Yo1M65cTfl — WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2026

– And speaking of backstage segments, Trick Williams showed off his custom WWE United States Championship title belt during one on the 7/10 SmackDown in OKC.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 7/10/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.