– Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque surfaced via social media on Saturday, July 18, to comment on matches scheduled for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Additionally, the WWE Chief Content Officer posted a video on his X account where he vowed that tonight will be a “special night.”

– While at Fanatics Fest in New York City this week, pop mega-star Justin Bieber did an nWo-inspired ring entrance.

Justin Bieber makes his NWO-themed WWE entrance at Fanatics Fest. pic.twitter.com/R165a0xLT0 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) July 18, 2026

– Also at Fanatics Fest in NYC, “The Greatest of All-Time” John Cena did his version of Roman Reigns’ WWE ring entrance.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/18 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results coverage from MSG in NYC.