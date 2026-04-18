– Maryse made her return to WWE television on the 4/17 episode of SmackDown to promote ‘The WWEdding Experience’ hosted by The Miz as part of WrestleMania Week in Las Vegas, NV. During the segment, Danhausen appeared and cursed Maryse, who ended up face-first in a wedding cake.

– Jacob Fatu appeared on the stage on SmackDown after being brought out in a police car, which he stood on top of to deliver an excellent go-home promo for his Unsanctioned Match against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 42.

– Tiffany Stratton defeated Jordynne Grace on SmackDown to become the new number one contender to the WWE Women’s United States Championship. Giulia, the reigning champion, sat at ringside with Kiana James during the bout.

– Trick Williams appeared with a Gingerbread Man mascot for his go-home promo segment with Sami Zayn ahead of their U.S. title tilt on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.” The segment lacked Lil Yachty. It wrapped up with Zayn hitting the Helluva Kick on the mascot, before turning into a Trick Shot from Williams, who ended things by posing with the U.s. title.

– The Trick-Sami segment also saw the crowd once again loudly boo Zayn, to his own confusion. They also loudly chanted “We Want Melo!” at him, in a sign that they preferred Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams over Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

– Tensions continued to rise between Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga of The MFTs. The MFTs defeated The Wyatt Sicks in a Las Vegas Street Fight in what is expected to be the culmination of their long faction versus faction rivalry. The finish saw Tama have things finished off, only for Solo to steal the pin. The two had a tense follow-up segment backstage later in the show.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 4/17/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.