– WWE confirmed rumors of Nikki Bella dealing with an injury just a couple of weeks out from WrestleMania 42. As noted, the WWE Hall of Fame legend injured her ankle during The Bella Twins vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss match from last week. Bella was spotted in a walking boot during a live filming of The Nikki & Brie Show this past Monday. During the April 3 episode of WWE SmackDown, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett spoke about Nikki’s injury status on commentary. They noted that she is undergoing rehab and still intends to compete at WrestleMania 42 alongside Brie Bella, as the two are scheduled for a four-way women’s tag-team title tilt that also involves reigning champions The Irresistible Forces and additional challengers Bayley & Lyra Valkyria and Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss.

– In addition to WWE announcing WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, as well as WrestleMania 42 opponents Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi for live appearances on next week’s episode of WWE Raw, a big opening segment was also made official for the show. Kicking things off on the April 6 episode of the weekly WWE on Netflix red brand program, which emanates from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, will be Seth Rollins. Rollins will address being medically cleared for his long-awaited in-ring return, and his recently announced match at WrestleMania 42 against Gunther after “The Career-Killer” attacked him on the March 30 episode of WWE Raw.

– Not only is she scheduled to appear live at the NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 special event this evening in St. Louis, Missouri, hip-hop star Sexxy Red also made a brief cameo appearance in the crowd during the 4/3 episode of WWE SmackDown at Enterprise Center.

– Former WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions RhIyo reunited on the 4/3 SmackDown show in St. Louis. Rhea Ripley received some help in the form of former tag-team partner and longtime ally Iyo Sky while dealing with a numbers disadvantage against her WrestleMania 42 opponent, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill, and her newfound friends B-Fab and Michin.

– Uncle Howdy of The Wyatt Sicks regained possession of his prized heirloom, the latern made famous by his late brother and former leader of The Wyatt Family, Bray Wyatt, after picking up a victory over Tama Tonga of The MFTs, who stole the item several weeks ago. Tonga gave it back to Howdy, which angered Solo Sikoa. When questioned about the move later in the show in a follow-up backstage segment, Tonga told Sikoa that the lantern was tearing The MFTs apart and that they needed to refocus on taking over SmackDown and winning all of the titles. Sikoa agreed and said they will do that after they settle what he still feels is unfinished business with The Wyatt Sicks.

– The curse of Danhausen returned in possibly the most comedic example to date thus far during the 4/3 episode of SmackDown from “The Gateway to The West.” Danhausen tried to curse The Miz during Miz and Kit Wilson’s match for the WWE Tag-Team Championships against reigning title-holders R-Truth and Damian Priest. Miz, seeing the curse coming, quickly grabbed the referee and pulled him in front of himself, effectively shielding himself with the referee, who was directly in the line of cursing-fire. When Miz had a cover on Truth that seemed to be a potential championship winning situation, the referee’s arm locked in mid-air when he went to make the count of three. He was then in pain, and Truth and Priest ended up getting the win to retain. In a digital exclusive released on social media after the match, the referee from the match was being seen by the WWE medical staff backstage regarding the arm injury. Danhausen approached him and “free of charge,” took away the curse, leading to the referee’s arm no longer hurting.