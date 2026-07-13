– The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame will open its doors for free fan visits at MVP Arena ahead of this Friday’s WWE Smackdown taping in Albany, NY.

– WWE has its sights set on American Family Field, the Milwaukee Brewers’ home ballpark, as a potential site for a future major event sometime over the next year.

– The current plan remains in place for WWE to stage the John Cena Classic toward the end of the year.

– WWE released a photo gallery showing members of the Boys & Girls Club visiting Smackdown in Oklahoma City. You can check it out at WWE.com.

– The latest installment of the ‘WWE Playlist’ digital series touched down via WWE’s official YouTube channel on Monday. The July 13 edition of WWE Playlist looks at the rivalry history between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Reigns vs. Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship is scheduled for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2026 premium live event, which goes down on August 1 and August 2 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

– WWE Top 10 was also added to WWE’s YouTube channel with a new episode looking at ‘Roman Reigns’ Greatest SummerSlam Moments.’